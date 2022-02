The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed an EF-0 tornado from Tuesday’s storms. Thankfully there were no injuries or fatalities. Peak winds were 76 mph. This circulation started back in eastern Colbert County and moved over 60 miles east in Madison County Tuesday evening.

The velocity product shows a circulation on US 231/431 just south of Hazel Green.

Here is a look at the text from the National Weather Service:

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 2/22/2022 TORNADO EVENT... .OVERVIEW... EF-0 TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR HAZEL GREEN. .HAZEL GREEN 2/22/22 TORNADO... RATING: EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 76 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.13 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 110.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 02/22/2022 START TIME: 08:22 PM CST START LOCATION: 2 SW HAZEL GREEN / MADISON COUNTY / AL START LAT/LON: 34.9021 / -86.597 END DATE: 02/22/2022 END TIME: 08:25 PM CST END LOCATION: 2 SE HAZEL GREEN / MADISON COUNTY / AL END LAT/LON: 34.9043 / -86.5419 SURVEY SUMMARY: A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DAMAGE SURVEY DETERMINED THE DAMAGE NEAR HAZEL GREEN WAS CAUSED BY A WEAK EF-0 TORNADO, WITH PEAK WINDS OF 76 MPH. THE MAIN DAMAGE INDICATORS FROM THIS TORNADO WERE AT LEAST 2 DOWNED OR UPROOTED TREES AND MULTIPLE AREAS OF LARGE BRANCHES THAT WERE DOWNED BY THE WINDS. THE DAMAGE OCCURRED MAINLY ALONG GRIMWOOD DRIVE, WEST OF US 431 IN HAZEL GREEN. DAMAGE ALSO EXTENDED INTO A NEIGHBORHOOD OFF GRIMWOOD DRIVE NEAR BENTLEY AND CHERRYWOOD DRIVE. VERY MINOR, SMALL BRANCH DAMAGE WAS NOTED JUST EAST OF US 431 ON WALKER LANE SOUTH OF BRIAR CREST RD. THIS IS LIKELY WHERE THE WEAK, SHORT-LIVED TORNADO DISSIPATED. NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.

Ben Smith