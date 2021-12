EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in Giles County

The National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Giles County near Elkton. This tornado was associated with a line of severe storms that moved through the region Saturday morning. As this line moved through Giles County, a tornado warning was issued due to radar indicated signatures.

Here is the information provided by the National Weather Service in Nashville:

RATING: EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.1399 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 30.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 12/11/2021 START TIME: 06:17 AM CST START LOCATION: 2 SSW ELKTON / GILES COUNTY / TN START LAT/LON: 35.0402 / -86.9138 END DATE: 12/11/2021 END TIME: 06:19 AM CST END LOCATION: 1 ESE ELKTON / GILES COUNTY / TN END LAT/LON: 35.0505 / -86.8786

Survey Summary:

THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF WITT RD AND BEASLEY BRANCH RD WHERE SOME SHINGLES WERE LOST ON A HOUSE, THE ROOF OF A SHED WAS BLOWN OFF AND A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED OR HAD LARGE BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ENE AND PARELLELED THE ELK RIVER UPROOTING ADDITIONAL TREES AND SNAPPING LARGE BRANCHES. THE TORNADO BLEW A SEMI-TRUCK OFF OF I-65 BEFORE LIFTING EAST OF I- 65 ALONG THE ELK RIVER.