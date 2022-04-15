It is almost time for Easter weekend. Here is a look at some of the extreme records that Huntsville historically experienced on the 16th and 17th of April.

For April 16th, the warmest was in 1967 with a high of 92°. The coldest was in 1962 with a low of 30°. The wettest April 16th took place in 1921 with 2.80″ of rainfall. The average high on the 16th is 73° and the average low is 49°.

For the 17th of April, the warmest one on record was 90° in 2006, while the coldest one was in 1956 with a low of 31°. The wettest April 17th on record was in the year 1900 with 3.34″. The average high on the 17th is 74°, with the average low being 49°.