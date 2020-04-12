Easter Sunday Severe Weather Threat

Significant Severe Weather Outbreak Sunday

This weekend’s system is something that we’ve been watching closely for a while now. This appears to be a potent severe weather setup across the southeastern U.S.

Latest SPC outlook includes part of the Tennessee Valley in the greatest threat

ANY SPOT in the Tennessee Valley will have the potential for strong, long track tornadoes, destructive straight line wind, and large hail greater than the size of a quarter, and perhaps as large as a golf ball.

While the tornado threat usually gets a lot of the attention, don’t discount the wind threat today.

Pictured here: ECMWF (Euro) wind gusts about 30′ above the ground through 4 AM Monday (CDT). The wind threat is similar to the storms in January.

We had both very high wind gusts and tornadoes this day.

(https://t.co/IJT7eoSL2t) #valleywx pic.twitter.com/hzPW0erKek — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) April 11, 2020

Potential exists today for storms to produce widespread wind damage, with some storms potentially producing wind gusts over 70 mph.

Timing

Timing is difficult to convey. This system will impact us with multiple waves of storms.

2 AM to 10 AM Sunday: storms will not likely be severe, but some of the rain could be heavy.

10 AM to 12 PM Sunday: a limited risk of a severe storm in North Alabama or Southern Tennessee

12 PM to around 11 PM (or later): widespread severe storms expected with high winds, potentially-strong tornadoes, and hail. Flash flooding could occur in areas that get 3-5 inches of rainfall Sunday.

Be alert and informed!

This may sound alarming, but it is a significant threat that you need to be prepared to weather. Ensure your NOAA Weather Radio is ON, has good batteries, and is programmed for your county:

(Click the links for programming information for Alabama Counties or Tennessee Counties.)

Live Alert 19 is also a must-have. Where the NOAA Weather Radio gives you county-based warnings, the app gives you a location-based warning. In other words, it backs up what the NOAA Weather Radio says with specific location information relative to where you are standing at that moment.Need to figure out where to find a safe place? Here are some ideas in your home, but if you are in a mobile home, you need to LEAVE and go to a public shelter near your home.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)