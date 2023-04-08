After a dreary start to the weekend, it is about to turn nice across the Tennessee Valley! The rain that was associated with an area of low-pressure Saturday has pushed off to the east and behind it, dry air is filtering in.

This drier air will allow for cloud cover to steadily break apart throughout Easter Day. So while the morning will start off mostly cloudy, we will see some breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Any little bunnies planning to attend easter egg hunts early in the morning will want to have the light jacket handy though. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 40s before warming to around 70 degrees by the afternoon!

The Weather Authority hopes everyone enjoys their Easter Sunday!