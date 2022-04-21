Earth Day is coming up on Friday, and it is a day to remember our planet and to take action to care for our environment. Since the first Earth Day held in 1970 the United States has seen a temperature increase of 2.6º.

Huntsville has seen an average temperature increase of 3.6º since 1970. Alabama as a whole has seen an average temperature increase of 2.3º.

According to a national study by Climate Central all 49 states in the study have warmed by at least 1.8° since the first Earth Day. Alaska is the fastest-warming state in the study and the fastest-warming city is Reno, Nevada.

There are many things that we can do every day to care for our planet. Some ideas for Earth Day to help you celebrate the holiday and care for our planet may include planting trees or starting a garden and composting. These are just a few ideas to get you started on the journey of caring for our planet.