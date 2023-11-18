The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of heavy rain and isolated storms that will move through the region late Monday into Tuesday.

On Monday, a low-pressure system will approach the region from the west increasing the chance for beneficial rain. A warm front will track northward through the area Monday increasing the moisture and warm air into the region. The increase in moisture will lead to dew points rising into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The combination of warm air, moisture, and instability over the region will support widespread rain. Along with the widespread rain chance, the little amount of instability we will see and wind shear will support isolated storms.

Latest model trends have slowed the progression of the cold front associated with the above-mentioned low-pressure system. It will be along this cold front that a line of showers and embedded storms are forecast to develop.

As of Saturday evening, showers are forecast to move into Northwest Alabama by the evening commute Monday and then spread eastward. The main line, along the front, that will hold the best chance for thunderstorm activity will arrive Monday night into early Tuesday morning. It is important to note that we are still a couple of days out from the event, so the arrival time of rain activity is likely to change.

The severe threat looks minimal at this time, but an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be completely ruled out.

Above is a look at a rough estimate of when the line of localized heavy rain and embedded storms are forecast to track through the area. The main line will move into Northwest Alabama around 7 pm, North Central Alabama around 8 pm, and then Northeast Alabama by 9 pm.

The main threats this system will pose will be strong winds, locally heavy rain, and lightning. Outside of storms that do develop, wind gusts are forecast to reach upwards of 40 mph, especially in the higher terrain. Rain totals will range from one to one and a half inches across the area. This will be a nice soaking rain and very beneficial as we continue to see extreme to exceptional drought conditions.

We are still a couple of days from this event, so stick with the Weather Authority for the latest forecast updates.