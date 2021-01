The weather looks to stay dry both today and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.





Some sunshine breaks through by this afternoon, and things stay sunny over the holiday. Temperatures will be around or just a hair below average for this time of year through the start of this week. The dry stretch ends as a cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. That will trigger a few widely scattered and light showers.

This will usher in a rainier pattern as we head through the rest of the week.

