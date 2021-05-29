Dry Weather For Now, But More Rain After The Holiday Weekend

Dry air is moving in behind a cold front, shutting down our rain chances over the holiday weekend. Things stay cloudy Saturday and quite cool. We’ll be close to record low highs for May 29.

Temperatures trend up as we head into next week. We stay dry through Memorial Day, but moisture returns into the second half of the week.

This moisture, coupled with a flurry of upper level disturbances and a stalled front to our northwest brings multiple waves of scattered showers and storms through the end of next week.

While we don’t see anything right now that stands out as a big severe weather threat, these kinds of setups can produce some severe storms like the one that produced an EF-0 tornado in Putnam County, Tennessee on Friday. It’s always a good idea to be weather aware when there’s storms in the forecast. Live Alert 19 can keep you up to date on any storms headed your way.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook