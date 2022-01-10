Dry, sunny, and warming temperatures this week!

Sunshine for the start of the week will be deceiving as temperatures will be on the cooler side both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures these days will be in the 40s; remember the average high this time of year is 52 degrees before a gradual warm-up occurs by late week.

An area of high pressure in control of the region will keep dry air and sunshine in the forecast for the area. Although we will see plenty of sunshine, with a north-northwest wind direction it will lead to a continuation of cold air advection. This wind direction is thanks to the clock-wise rotation around an area of high pressure.

Dry weather and sunshine this week

The above-mentioned area of high pressure will be situated to the north of the region Monday before it tracks to the south. Once the high pressure moves south, the wind will shift from a northerly flow to a southerly flow. This shift in wind direction will lead to warmer air being ushered into the region. Temperatures will near average for the second half of the week with highs forecasted to reach the 50s. A frontal system will move back into the region by the weekend leading to the return of rain showers for Saturday.

Rollercoaster January So Far

The first week of the New Year has certainly been a wild one for the Tennessee Valley! We went from seeing severe storms and tornadoes on January 1st to light snow accumulation late January 2nd into the morning hours on January 3rd. Here in Northern Alabama, four tornadoes were confirmed from the New Year’s Day severe weather event. From the snow event, snow accumulation ranged from 1-7 inches.

Temperatures so far for the month of January have been a rollercoaster, going from near-record warmth to bitterly cold temperatures. Here in Huntsville, the high temperature on January 1st tied the warmest on record for that day with a high of 79 degrees. By that Monday, January 3rd, the high temperatures only made it into the low 30s. From January first through the ninth the high temperature has been below average 55 percent of the days.