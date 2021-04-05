Dry Stretch Comes To An End Wednesday Night

Monday afternoon was just as dry as the weekend, and the temperature climbed even higher. This trend of warm, dry afternoons sticks with us Tuesday, and Wednesday before showers and storms make a comeback Wednesday night.

As a weakening line of storms moves east through Mississippi and approaches Northwest Alabama Wednesday night, these storms probably won’t still be severe. Still, a few heavy storms capable of lightning, heavy rain, and perhaps some gusty winds are possible overnight Wednesday night, mainly west of I-65. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas west of I-65 under a “Marginal Risk”.

Again, I’ll stress that as of Monday afternoon, I don’t foresee this being a big severe weather threat for North Alabama, but we’ll continue to monitor it closely over the next couple of days. The cold front will be well behind all these storms, and that front get’s a bit “hung up” to our Northwest over the second half of the week. Because of that, you’ll see at least low-end rain chances through Saturday.

Stay up to date with any changes in the forecast with Live Alert 19.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook