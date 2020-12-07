Dry Stretch Ahead, But Rain Returns This Weekend

In the wake of a cold front, we’ve got some cold, dry air filtering in to North Alabama today. Temperatures stay in the 40s, and the wind chill stays in the 30s this afternoon.

As we head through the rest of the work week, temperatures gradually trend up. We’ll have highs in the 60s by the end of the week as a cold front approaches from the west.

That cold front will push through on Saturday, bringing showers and perhaps a few storms late Friday night into the day on Saturday.

Behind this front, more cold and dry air move in to start next week.

