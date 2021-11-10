Dry start to November for the Tennessee Valley

After seeing near average rainfall for October, November has started off on the dry side. So far this month, in Huntsville, we have only seen two days of rainfall. On the third, we saw 0.02 inches and on the fourth, we saw 0.08 inches leading to a rain total of 0.10 November first through the tenth.

Normally during the first ten days of November, the Huntsville area sees 1.25 inches of rain. We are currently seeing a deficit of 1.15 inches here in the Huntsville area, so any rainfall we see in the coming days will be beneficial not only here but all across the Tennessee Valley.

Precipitation total if the year ended today

If the year were to end today, we would end it with 57.99 inches for total rainfall, which is 12.57 inches above average for the year. The wettest year, here in Huntsville, was back in 1975 when the area saw 66.44 inches of rain. With the total rain we have right now, it would be the eighth wettest on record.

Is more rain on the way?

After seeing a stretch of dry weather across the Tennessee Valley, the potential for rain showers will return on Thursday. A cold front passage will bring scattered rain showers Thursday morning and afternoon; activity will end from west to east during the evening. Limited instability will support the development of isolated thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours.

Rainfall across the areas looks to remain on the lighter side, but any rain we do see will be beneficial across the Tennessee Valley. Rain accumulation looks to be between 0.50-0.75 inches, this will be dependent on where the rain bands set up. Isolated higher amounts will be possible in locations that experience any downpours.

During the next two weeks, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting mainly dry conditions November 16-20 and the potential for rain activity to return November 18-24. The darker the color shade the higher the chance of dry or wet conditions in the Tennessee Valley.

The average rainfall during the 6-10 day outlook (Nov. 16-20) is 0.14 inches and the average rainfall during the 8-14 day outlook (Nov. 18-24) is 0.15 inches. These maps don’t mean every day during this period it will be dry or rainy, but that there is the potential to see 0.15 inches of rainfall any time we so see.