After a wet start to February, it will be a long time before we see measurable rainfall again. Three of four days to begin the month of February measured 2.16″ at Huntsville International Airport. There was some snow in there as well though none was officially recorded at the airport.

Look for more triple zeros over the next several days. A weak cold front Monday provides clouds only. After that, look for more sunshine and mild temperatures for mid-February. Highs this week reach the middle 50s to near 60 with cooler air heading into Valentine’s Day.

The 6-10 day outlook shows below-average rainfall. Maybe things get a little more active with rain chances returning toward the end of the month. In the meantime, enjoy a pleasant forecast for a while!

Ben Smith