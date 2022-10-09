It has been dry for the past several days in the Tennessee Valley. So far, there has not been any measurable rainfall in the month of October.

The last measurable rain fell 14 days ago with just 0.43″ measured in Huntsville back on September 25. By the middle of the week, this lack of rainfall will lead to more than 1″ deficits in our month-to-date totals across the area.

This dry stretch of weather has led to moderate drought conditions returning to the area. The drought update for North Alabama brings moderate drought conditions into parts of Madison, Limestone, Lincoln, Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

There are some signs of relief on the horizon for some rainfall. With showers likely returning to the area by later this week.

