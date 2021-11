The Iron Bowl is Saturday afternoon in Auburn. The forecast looks good with a cool dome of high pressure keeping things dry on Saturday. Futurecast shows middle 50s during the afternoon under a mostly clear sky. Our official forecast bumps it up to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Highs for the afternoon reach the lower 60s in Auburn. With the setting sun, it will be a cooler forecast in the second half. You can watch the game on News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday.

Ben Smith