Dry And Warm Pattern On The Way

After what has been a fairly wet and cool first half of the month of May, we’ve got some warm and dry weather on the way. A big ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere builds in across North Alabama through the second half of this week. That’s going to shut down our rain chances, bring lots of sunshine, and turn up the heat this week!

Before that ridge can build in, we could see a passing sprinkle between now and Wednesday morning, but as that ridge builds in, our rain chances shut down and the thermometer continues to trend up. We’ll be in the 90s by this weekend (or a little sooner in some spots), which is just a couple of days past the average first 90° of the year.

This pattern will keep the weather nice and quiet along the Gulf Coast too, but it also brings heavy surf and a high rip current risk.

Keep up with the forecast along the Gulf Coast if you’re planning a trip and check the daily rip current risk with our Gulf Coast Forecast page.

