Election day will be a bit warmer than Monday, but you can still expect temperatures in the 30s and 40s when the polls open, with temperatures topping out in the low 60s in the afternoon. Like Monday, election day will be dry and sunny.

The dry weather looks to continue for the most part all week. You can get the latest on the forecast with Live Alert 19, or on our forecast discussion.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook