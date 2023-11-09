As dry weather continues, the drought in our area worsens. Parts of the Tennesee Valley are now being considered in exceptional drought.

The lack of rainfall has led to the worsening of the drought conditions in our area. Much of the area is still experiencing extreme drought, but parts of DeKalb and Jackson counties are now experiencing exceptional drought conditions.

Year-to-date rainfall totals are starting to fall behind by more than 8″. In Huntsville, the year-to-date rainfall is behind by almost 8″. In the Shoals, the year-to-date rainfall is falling behind by almost 10″.

While these are some large deficits to catch up on, the good news is that some rain is on the way. Even in the long term, by the middle of November, our area looks to experience slightly above-normal rainfall.