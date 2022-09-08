The latest drought monitor was released on Thursday morning and it showed improvements across the Tennessee Valley! Areas experiencing drought conditions have shrunk, but it is still occurring in far western Colbert and Lauderdale counties. While the ‘Abnormally Dry’ conditions are smaller, portions of Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, and Madison counties are still under it.

The Tennessee Valley has seen beneficial rainfall during the first eight days of September. The entire area has seen near-average or above-average rainfall. For Huntsville specifically, a total of 1.30 inches has fallen which is 0.56 inches above normal.

Rain And Storms Through The Weekend

After enjoying plenty of sunshine Thursday, rain returns to the region. A cutoff low pressure will be situated to the south of the Tennessee Valley over the Gulf of Mexico. The counter-clockwise rotation around this area will usher in tropical-like air into our area. This will lead to an increase in moisture, which means the humid conditions aren’t going anywhere and rain chances return.

Rain showers and storms will develop on Friday, especially during the afternoon. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times. The rain chance looks to continue into the upcoming weekend. The main concern from storms that develop in the coming days will be the threat of flash flooding, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.