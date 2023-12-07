Thanks to recent rains, area drought conditions continue to improve. While the drought is not over or gone, there have been some significant improvements over the past few weeks.

The latest drought monitor shows where rainfall has made some progress in easing drought conditions. While some areas of extreme drought persist, a large swath of the area has been reduced to severe drought.

While we have done some catching up, we are still falling behind in year-to-date rainfall totals for both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. In Huntsville, rainfall totals for the year are falling behind by more than 8 inches, and in Muscle Shoals, they are falling behind by more than 11 inches.

There is good news for continued improvement in our drought conditions. More rain is coming with another storm system that is expected to move in over the weekend. This should help continue to improve our drought conditions into next week.