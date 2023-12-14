(WHNT) – After another week of additional rainfall, drought conditions across our region continue to improve. While the drought is not completely gone, recent rains have made a dent in the severity of the drought.

The latest drought monitor still has much of our area in severe and extreme drought. There is one area through Madison and Jackson counties that has improved to moderate drought.

We are still falling behind in rainfall totals in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals for the entire year. Year-to-date rainfall totals for Huntsville are normally around 50″ this time of the year. This year we are right around 42.5″, making for a deficit of more than 8 inches.

Muscle Shoals normally would have around 51″ by this time of the year. However, the year-to-date rainfall totals are falling behind by more than 12″. That puts Muscle Shoals at just under 39″ for the whole year.

The good news is that more rain is in the forecast in the days to come. This should continue to help ease drought concerns in our area in the days and weeks to come.