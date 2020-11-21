Driest November On Record? Not So Fast My Friend!

The month of November has been dry. Really dry.

REALLY REALLY DRY!!!

So far, we’re well below the record driest November in Huntsville. We only got 0.49″ of rain in the November of 1924.

We’re just 0.01″ above the record driest November in Muscle Shoals right now, beating 1949’s 0.16″. So, is the Huntsville record in jeopardy at this point?

That’s right. I’m pulling a Lee Corso on ya! Or maybe Mother Nature is pulling one on all of us. The rest of the month shows a couple of good chances for a soaking rain, and the last bit of November looks fairly rainy for us.

Considering our record driest month could be exceeded by just one good soaking rain, I’d say the 1924 record is probably going to stand at this point.

In fact, our first chance to pass 1924 by in the record books will come before Thanksgiving. A cold front pushes through Wednesday, bringing a much better chance of widespread rain than the front coming through Sunday.

This front brings widespread showers and storms, our first really good rain chance of the month so far. This will be followed by another good chance of rain Saturday. The WPC suggests we will blow past the 1924 November rain total in this week alone.

Of course, we’ll watch this closely. I’m not totally sure I’d be banking on 2 inches of rain next week. Often, dry weather breeds more dry weather around here, and that big rainfall on the horizon can often end up under-performing when we haven’t had rain in a while. Still, this rain chance, plus another cold front bringing rain and storms Saturday gives us a better chance than not to get some meaningful rainfall, and get past 0.49″ on the month.

