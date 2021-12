Saturday’s cold front brought strong storms to North Alabama, but temperatures are falling behind the front and drier air is pushing in. Temperatures drop to the 30s overnight, and stay in the 50s Sunday despite ample sunshine.

The cooler weather won’t last long though, as warm and dry weather returns as we head into the new week. Highs return to the 60s Monday and Tuesday, and we approach the low 70s by mid-week. Rain stays away until the end of the week at the very earliest.