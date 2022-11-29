After the active weather, we saw Tuesday and Tuesday night, calmer weather is on the way. These quiet conditions will be accompanied by cool air. Behind the cold front, an area of high pressure will build into the region.

With the area of high pressure to the west/north of the region, winds will begin to shift out of the north. A strong northerly wind sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts upwards of 20 mph, will lead to decreasing temperatures through Wednesday. Temperatures will start off in the low sixties and then slowly fall into the 50s by the evening commute home.

The burst of cold air will lead to the potential of below-freezing temperatures by Thursday morning. Most locations will wake up Thursday morning to temperatures near 30 degrees but will rebound into the 50s by the afternoon! By the weekend temperatures rebound back into the 60s by the weekend!

Though temperatures will be cool to end the week, it will be dry! Cloud cover quickly clears out Wednesday giving way to plenty of sunshine! The dry weather and sunshine will continue through the end of the week. Rain chances will return by the weekend!