We made it through Wednesday with severe thunderstorm warnings, but no tornado warnings. Things look good for your Thursday as drier air takes over the Tennessee Valley.

The short-term forecast will be dry and pleasant. If you are heading to the Trash Pandas game tonight, we won’t have any issues. They will resume Wednesday night’s game at 4:05pm in the bottom of the 7th. Thursday night’s regularly scheduled game will begin after that.





Futurecast looks good through Friday, but there are more changes coming over the weekend. Scattered showers are possible as you plan Saturday and Easter Sunday!