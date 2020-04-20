Different Radar Presentations Of Recent Tornado-Producing Supercells

April has been an active month for severe weather across the southeast (with the chance for more active weather through the rest of the month). And we’ve seen several significant tornadoes across Mississippi and Alabama. Some of these storms have just looked just like what you’d expect to see in a textbook about supercell thunderstorms. Others have been what we usually see in the southeast: storms that are harder to decipher on radar.

The tornado producing supercells that moved through south Mississippi on Easter Sunday looked like they were right out of a meteorology textbook. Look at how similar the radar looked to our sample radar supercell.

Just like in our sample supercell on the left, the northern part of the storm is where the heaviest rain, hail, and strong straight line winds are located. The tornado is on the southwest flank of the storm.

Another supercell moved through parts of South Mississippi again just last night. This tornado-producing supercell didn’t look like the classic supercell on Easter. Instead, it was a high-precipitation supercell. Heavy rain was located all around the storm, even close to the tornado.

Notice how the general shape of the storm is somewhat similar. It still has a bit of a kidney bean shape. But, the heavy rain is everywhere. The rain obscures the view of some of the storm structure you can see in the classic supercell on the left.

One of the most difficult supercells to identify on radar recently was the storm that produced the Boaz tornado on Easter Sunday.

While the storm does have a general orientation from northeast to southwest on radar, it just doesn’t look anything like a classic supercell storm producing a tornado. But, this storm still produced an EF-2 tornado in Boaz with winds of 130 mph. Unfortunately, a lot of the tornado producing storms in the Tennessee Valley aren’t as obvious on radar as the storms we saw in South Mississippi on Easter Sunday. Detecting tornadoes on radar takes a lot of training and experience, but the Weather Authority team is here to keep you informed when storms roll through. If you want to check out the radar around the Tennessee Valley, or anywhere else in the U.S., download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. You can look at radar from anywhere in the country, and get the latest forecast for the Tennessee Valley or anywhere else.

– Alex Puckett

