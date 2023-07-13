Maybe you have heard it said that it is not the heat, but the humidity that makes it so darn hot. Actually, it is the dewpoint or the measure of the amount of moisture in the air that makes it feel so sticky.

The higher the dewpoint, the higher the amount of water vapor in the air. That is why it starts to get so sticky when the dewpoint reaches the upper 60s and low 70s.

There is an easy way to demonstrate the dewpoint and dew with your kids. It only takes a few steps. We will create dew or condensation on the outside of a glass. Here is what you will need:

Water glass

Water

Ice

Add ice to a glass of room-temperature water, until condensation starts to form on the outside of the glass. What happened, is that adding ice to the water, cooled the water and the glass to the dewpoint temperature.

When this happens the air directly around the glass becomes saturated, and water condenses on the glass in the form of condensation and water droplets. A very similar process happens outside when dew forms on the grass.

When the air at night cools, it drops down to the dew point temperature and the water that is in the air condenses into water droplets on the grass. This is what is called dew, and why the grass is sometimes wet in the morning.