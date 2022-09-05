The holiday weekend was an active one across portions of the Southeast! Slow-moving and training storms produced torrential rainfall not only in we are but especially in northwest Georgia. The excessive rainfall led to flash flooding and one county was placed under a Flash Flood Emergency!

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

A line of showers and storms tracked northward over this area Saturday night into Sunday morning. These storms started to back build over this region, specifically Chattooga County; right along the state border. Rain rates, in the strongest part of the band, produced over two inches an hour.

Within the 12-hour span, 7 pm Saturday to 7 am Sunday, nearly ten inches had fallen. When the event was over, some locations received over a foot of rain! One of the hardest hit communities, within Chattooga County, was Summerville.

In the Summerville community, roads were impassable, water flowed into homes and businesses and as of Monday evening, a boiled water advisory is in effect. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared the State Of Emergency on Sunday for Chattooga and Floyd counties.

North Alabama Flooding

Heavy rain also fell in communities here in the Tennessee Valley. The counties that were impacted the most by heavy rain were DeKalb, Lawrence, and Marshall counties. Rain Totals ranged from a tenth of an inch to almost eight inches.

2 people swept away by floodwaters at Guntersville State Park

One county that experienced significant flash flooding was Marshall County. At Lake Guntersville State Park, roaring waters flooded the campground area and two people were swept away. For more on the flooding here in our area click here.