Derecho Brings Significant Wind Damage To Midwest, Stormier Weather Here Later This Week

A Derecho, is a large cluster of storms that produce significant damaging winds over a large area, and we’re watching a particularly nasty one right now move through the Midwest.

Derecho moving through Midwest

These storms have been producing winds at over 100 mph in some spots.

Insane footage from the derecho moving through eastern Iowa this morning. This is from Belle Plaine, Iowa which is east of Des Moines but west of Cedar Rapids. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/nKdfonpveC — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) August 10, 2020

When storms are producing winds like this, they produce wide swaths of significant wind damage over a large area, and can often be more dangerous than a tornado.

[2:33 PM 8/10] This is an extremely dangerous line of storms. When you receive the warning, treat it like a tornado warning. Head for safe shelter indoors well away from windows (interior windowless room or basement if you have one). #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 10, 2020

We won’t see storms anywhere near this bad later this week, but we do expect this wave of storms to cause a bit of a “ripple effect” that leads to some atmospheric energy to dive south towards us later this week, kicking off more scattered storms.

More energy means more scattered storms later this week

Remember, the atmosphere is a fluid, so a big cluster of storms like that to our northwest often has impacts on our weather here later on. While storms like that are not in the forecast this week, we will see more scattered storms, and sometimes those summer storms can be intense. For many, summer storms are the worst weather you get all year, so don’t be surprised if a storm brings you some gusty winds or even small hail later this week.

Higher rain chances also means temperatures drop a bit later this week. We’ve got more on what the forecast looks like later this week on the forecast discussion.

