Dense Fog is possible Sunday morning across the Tennessee Valley! If you are out traveling early for the Easter Holiday allow yourself plenty of time. Dense fog could lead to low visibility, especially in the river valley areas. Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for northern Alabama until 8 am.

Information From The National Weather Service:

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM…

WHAT…Visibility of one-quarter of a mile or less in Dense Fog

WHERE…Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties

WHEN…Until 8 am Sunday morning

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility