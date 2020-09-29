The National Weather Service has issued a *Dense Fog Advisory* until 9am Tuesday. Here is the bulletin:
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 121 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020 ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-291400- /O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0006.200929T0621Z-200929T1400Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 121 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility will be reduce to 1/4 mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
