Dense Fog Advisory until 8 am Friday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama and Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore counties in Southern Middle Tennessee. Here’s what you need to know.

WHAT: Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. WHERE: All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle Tennessee.

All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle Tennessee. WHEN: Until 8 AM CST Friday.

Give yourself plenty of time on the road tomorrow morning to get where you need to go. Use low beam headlights instead of high beams in dense fog. Use fog lights if you have them. Make sure to leave ample space between you and other cars, and drive slowly and carefully if you encounter dense fog.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

