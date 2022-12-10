A Dense Fog Advisory is up for the Tennessee Valley through 10 am Saturday morning. With plenty of low-level moisture in place, fog will form and settle across the valley areas.

Patchy to dense fog will be possible during the early morning hours. Where the thickest fog settles, visibility will be down to a quarter of a mile. Use caution when heading out on the road and use your headlights!

As of three am, Saturday morning, some locations were already seeing visibility down to a quarter mile. As the fog lifts through the morning it will give way to mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered showers are forecast to develop through the afternoon and evening.