Dense Fog Advisory issued for portions of the Tennessee Valley

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog.
- WHERE…Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties in Alabama along with Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee
- WHEN…Until 9 am Sunday
- IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
- Precautionary/Preparedness Actions…If driving slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.