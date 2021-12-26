Dense Fog Advisory issued for portions of the Tennessee Valley

  • Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am
  • Visibility at 3 am Sunday morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog.
  • WHERE…Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties in Alabama along with Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee
  • WHEN…Until 9 am Sunday
  • IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
  • Precautionary/Preparedness Actions…If driving slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

