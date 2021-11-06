Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the Following:

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Visibility of one quarter to one half mile in dense fog
  • WHERE…Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Northwest Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee
  • WHEN…Until 9 am CDT Saturday morning
  • IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some areas in Southern Middle Tennessee may briefly reach freezing temperatures, creating patchy freezing fog conditions. Please exercise extreme caution if traveling is necessary.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

