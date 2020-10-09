Delta Approaches Louisiana Coast – Tropical Force Winds Felt – Conditions Deteriorating This Afternoon

Winds are at 115 mph at 10am. This is still a major hurricane. The system will weaken a little more as it approaches the coastline.

Delta isn’t far from the Louisiana coast at 10am, a little more than 100 miles. Tropical Storm force winds continue at this hour and will only increase through the afternoon and evening. Here is a look at some of the wind gusts from 9am & 10am Friday.

9am Wind Gusts

10am Wind Gusts

Here is a look at the 10am track. The system makes landfall as a Category 2 this evening. Moisture spreads into the Tennessee Valley setting the stage for the potential for severe storms here on Saturday.





The system weakens in a hurry after landfall. It will likely be a tropical storm in 24 hours. Remember the wind field expands at landfall and gusty winds are likely even far from the center.

Tropical Storm Force Winds In 24 Hours

Here is a look at what to expect in the next few hours.

