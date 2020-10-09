Delta Approaches Louisiana Coast – Tropical Force Winds Felt – Conditions Deteriorating This Afternoon

Winds are at 115 mph at 10am. This is still a major hurricane. The system will weaken a little more as it approaches the coastline.
Delta isn’t far from the Louisiana coast at 10am, a little more than 100 miles. Tropical Storm force winds continue at this hour and will only increase through the afternoon and evening. Here is a look at some of the wind gusts from 9am & 10am Friday.
Here is a look at the 10am track. The system makes landfall as a Category 2 this evening. Moisture spreads into the Tennessee Valley setting the stage for the potential for severe storms here on Saturday.
The system weakens in a hurry after landfall. It will likely be a tropical storm in 24 hours. Remember the wind field expands at landfall and gusty winds are likely even far from the center.
Here is a look at what to expect in the next few hours.
