Huntsville has had a wet month of December so far, picking up roughly four inches of rain. This is more than double what the city saw last December to date. The average monthly rainfall is 5.87 inches. The rain has certainly helped with the drought, as Huntsville was seeing severe drought conditions last week and now, moderate drought conditions.

As of 12/12/2022

The areas in yellow are seeing abnormally dry conditions. For Huntsville, rainfall is above average for the year. The city has seen 52.75 inches of rain to date which is about two inches above average. However, Muscle Shoals is in a deficit for the year with only 49.58 inches to date.

Heavy rain is on the way late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Much of the area will see two to three inches of rain, leading to the threat of flash flooding since the ground is saturated after the recent rains.

Wednesday Rain Forecast

Stay with the Weather Authority as we track this next system.