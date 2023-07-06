We have had several days of rain over the past few weeks. This has brought beneficial rainfall to the region and has helped to ease some of our drought conditions.

Last week we were experiencing moderate drought conditions across a large portion of the Alabama and Tennessee state line. Thanks to many of these areas picking up some rainfall over the past week, drought conditions have improved.

This week only a few areas of moderate drought remain, mainly around Florence and Moulton. The rest of the area that was under moderate drought has improved to just dry conditions.

Still, both Huntsville and The Shoals continue to fall behind in year-to-date rainfall. Huntsville is behind by 3.40″ for the year and Muscle Shoals is behind by 3.84″.

We could use some more rain across our area, and there is a chance that we will see some in the days to come. Be sure to check our latest forecast for more on upcoming rain chances.