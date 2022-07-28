ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier went to Downtown Athens for a day filled with good food, treats and music! If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, head to Athens!

Wildwood Deli is a great shop serving lunch items such as sandwiches, including their Philly cheesesteak, along with salads and sweet treats. Matthew Fisher, owner and chef, says he also prepares fancy meals on Friday nights.

Kreme Delite is a true staple of the community. The business has been around since the early 1950s and while it’s changed hands a few times, it still is the same great ice cream. Laura Tarokh, the current owner, says one of the more popular items on the menu is the upside-down banana split.

U.G. White is a mercantile store that’s been around since the early 1900s. There, you can find sodas, chocolates, sauces, jams and t-shirts.

Athens State is celebrating its bicentennial with music on the square so be sure to check it out Thursday night.

If you’re looking for more music, Merchants Alley is the place to be! It was once a blighted alley but has been transformed to an artistic, music scene. They have live music on Friday nights.