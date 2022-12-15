After warmer-than-average temperatures across the Tennessee Valley during the first half of the month, things will be changing for the back half. The data shows temperatures will be running below average into the weekend and next week, with low temperatures generally ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s and highs from mid-40s to low 50s. The average low this time of year is 36 degrees in Huntsville and the average high, 55. The cold will stick around through the holiday weekend, too. Let’s take a deeper dive into the temperatures.

December 7th, 8th and 9th were roughly 20 degrees above average when you factor in the lows and highs for each of the days. The first half of the month was extremely warm with only two days below average. As of December 13, the average monthly temperature to date was 55.5 degrees and 8.5 degrees above average, marking the third-warmest period for a December in Huntsville.

However, much colder air is on the way as we head toward the Christmas holiday weekend. In fact, some of the data shows an arctic air mass invading our area late Thursday. Temperatures may fall as low as 10 to 15 degrees by Friday morning, December 23. The single digits are not out of the question at this point. This is due to a dip in the jet stream that will allow arctic air to spill in from the north. If there is moisture around during this period, it’s possible we see snow. As of December 15, two computer weather models are showing the possibility of snow late Thursday into Friday. The chance of snow is not yet set in stone as we still have plenty of time to analyze new data. Keep checking back with the Weather Authority as we update the forecast!