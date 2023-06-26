The heat dome that has been in control of areas west of the Tennessee Valley will begin to track east leading to dangerous heat arriving late week.

The ridge of high pressure that has been parked over Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas will begin to shift east this week. This shift in the weather pattern will lead to a ridge building over the Tennessee Valley. With this heat dome in place, winds will experience a strong southwesterly wind surging hot air and moisture into the region.

Temperatures for the second half of this week are forecast to rise well into the 90s. Thursday through Saturday look to be the hottest days with many possibly observing 100 degrees for the first this year! It is important to note, that while air temperatures will only be near 100 degrees, high humidity will make it feel much hotter. Heat index values will likely reach 110 degrees.

While temperatures will be nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year it won’t be the hottest on record. The day we could make a run at breaking a record would be on Friday. The forecast high temperature is 101 degrees Friday, the record for this day is 105 degrees. Something we will certainly be watching closely.

Potential Heat Alerts:

With the excessive heat in the forecast for the end of the week, there is a high probability heat alerts will be issued for the Tennessee Valley. The main difference between the two will be the forecast heat index values. The criteria for an advisory is heat index values between 105-109 degrees, once it exceeds 110 degrees a warning is issued. This week, the greatest chance of an Excessive Heat Warning being issued will be Friday.

Knowing the signs between heat exhaustion and heat stroke could potentially save someone’s life. A person who may be showing signs of heat exhaustion would feel faint, nauseous, or vomiting, and would be sweating excessively. Symptoms of a heat stroke include a throbbing headache, nausea, and no sweating.

There are plenty of things you can do to protect yourself and your furry friend from the extreme heat. First, make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Limit the amount of strenuous activity outdoors and seek shade when needed. It is also crucial to never leave your kids or pets in the car. With temperatures nearing 100 Thursday through Saturday, the temperatures inside a car will reach nearly 120 degrees in 10 minutes.

Ways to stay cool but also conserve energy:

With the dangerous heat on the way late week, many across the area will try to find any way to keep cool. Here are some tips from Huntsville Utilities on keeping cool but also helping to conserve energy. Along with the tips below you can find more on their website.

When you are indoors, keep doors and windows firmly closed. Close your blinds or shades on the windows facing the sun, especially during the peak daytime heating hours. Keep fans running and if you have the AC on set the temperature a little warmer than you normally would.

