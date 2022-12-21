The Weather Authority is continuing to monitor the dangerously cold air moving into the region for the end of this weekend and portions of the Holiday weekend! The arctic cold air is forecast to move in Thursday night. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue both a Wind Chill Warning and a Watch for the area. The Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through midday Friday and the Watch will be in effect from midday Friday to midday Saturday.

Temperatures will rapidly drop Thursday evening and night reaching the single digits early Friday morning. With windy conditions and the cold air in place, wind chill values will range from ten to fifteen degrees below zero! With wind chills, this low, frostbite could occur in a matter of 30 minutes if the skin is not covered.

When we have temperatures this low it is crucial for residents to take the necessary precautions to protect not only themselves but their pets and home from the cold!

There are many dangers when it comes to cold weather that could impact both humans and pets. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Extreme cold can also cause damage to body tissue, this is known as frostbite. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in just 30 minutes or less when wind chill values are at or below -10 degrees.

If you notice someone is beginning to show signs of hypothermia or frostbite, it is important to seek medical attention. If someone is showing signs of hypothermia, warm the person slowly starting at the core of the body. When it comes to frostbite, get indoors as quickly as possible and get in a warm, but not hot, bath. You should also stay clear of stoves, and heaters, and do not use hairdryers as you could burn yourself without realizing it.

Some simple thing you can do to protect yourself from the bitter cold is to bundle up when you head out the door. Wear multiple loose layers and a heavy coat along with gloves, hats, and scarves. We can’t forget about our furry friends, it is always important to bring them indoors when we begin to see extreme cold.