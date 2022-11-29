TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — As storms roll through the Tennessee Valley with strong winds and lots of rain, The Weather Authority and the National Weather Service are on the lookout for damage across the area.

If you see damage or have any damage to your property, send it to us in the form below. We can report these to the NWS and use them in our weather reporting.

Your photos and videos may be featured on-air and online.

If you want to send in a text tip about damage, you can send them to interactive@whnt.com.

If you have any questions about the submission form, please let us know by emailing us or using the “submit a correction” button. If you can not see the form on your device, click here.