On Sunday afternoon the Tennessee Valley experienced severe weather that produced strong winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Storms began developing around the noon hour as light rain showers across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. With plenty of warm air and moisture in place, the atmosphere was prime for rapid storm development.

The rapid development of storms mention weather conditions across parts of the area changed quickly. Some areas that experienced the worse weather was along the Limestone and Madison county line. It was in this area where large hail stones fell producing damage for some residents along County Line Road. In areas where multiple cells moved over them, heavy rain led to a flash flooding threat.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville was out in Cullman County Monday morning surveying damage left behind from Sunday’s storms. At one point Sunday afternoon, a portion of this county was placed under a tornado warning because of radar-indicated rotation.

The weather service found the damage to be associated with a swath of wind that pushed through. The highest gust was estimated to be around 70 mph. These strong winds caused sporadic tree limbs to snap and minor damage to small chicken houses.

When severe weather strikes you count on the Weather Authority to keep you updated on the latest.