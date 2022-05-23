It was a soggy Sunday for some across the Tennessee Valley as showers and storms tracked through! For some, a frontal boundary pushing through the region led to locally heavy rainfall. At the Huntsville International Airport, a total of 2.13 inches fell, this broke the old daily rainfall record! The old record for May 22nd was 1.52 inches, set back in 2020.

While some saw rain, others saw very little to no rainfall. This occurred due to the placement of the frontal boundary and the rain activity being scattered in coverage. Rainfall totals ranged from a trace to over 2 inches across our area. In Decatur, the rain total was 0.78 inches, which is the second-highest daily rainfall for May 22nd. Some other totals included Moulton with three-tenths of an inch and Lynchburg just under that.

As I mentioned above, the rain that did fall was very beneficial to the area and probably had our gardens sighing with relief! Although we are still seeing a rain deficit of around four-tenths of an inch here in Huntsville, disturbances passing through the region will keep the rain chance in the forecast.

More Rain On The Way

Heading through the remainder of the workweek, rain coverage will steadily increase. The nearly stationary boundary over the region will begin to shift northward Tuesday as a warm front. This frontal passage will lead to a wind shift out of the south-southwest introducing a warm and moist air mass into the region again. Rain activity with this front looks to be scattered in coverage, with even some rumbles of thunder possible.

A great chance for the widespread activity will arrive late Wednesday into Wednesday night. A strong cold front is forecasted to track through the region, bringing with it the chance for rain and thunderstorms. With a very saturated atmosphere, any showers or storms will be able to produce pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. There is the potential we could an additional 2-3 inches when this is all said and done. Although yes it is beneficial, when we get a large sum of rain at once it can lead to issues. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has indicated the potential for excessive rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday morning. With saturated ground and the heavy rainfall forecasted, isolated flash flooding may occur. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest updates on your forecast!