Heading into the coming week, the area will see a daily chance for rain. This daily rain chance will be associated with a cut-off low that will settle over the region. This upper-level low will settle over the region late Monday into Tuesday.

While there will be a daily chance for rain, it will not be a washout and it will not be an everyday event. Rain showers and storms will be scattered in coverage much of the week, meaning some will see the rain while others will stay completely dry. If you have any outdoor plans, the Weather Authority recommends having an umbrella handy.

While the rain chances will differ across the area, everyone will see cooler temperatures this week and a bit more cloud cover. Highs are forecast to rise only into the low to mid-80s; normally this time of June the high temperature for Huntsville is 90 degrees.

Though temperatures will be in the low 80s for the coming week, it will remain humid. Dew points are forecast to range from the mid-60s to around 70. With dew point values this high it will feel very tropical-like and uncomfortable. This moisture riched environment is what will support the daily rain chance.

The month of June, so far, has certainly been on the dry side compared to normal. The latest drought monitor update that came out Thursday shows the abnormally dry conditions have expanded to include all of the Tennessee Valley.

For Huntsville, there has been less than an inch of measurable rainfall for the month of June so far. Any rain that we see this coming week, will be very beneficial as we are nearing an inch and a half for a deficit.