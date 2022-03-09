A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Paint Rock River until Friday afternoon, March 11th. At 10:00 am Wednesday the river level was at 12.90 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage early Friday afternoon.

At 15.0 feet, floodwaters affect mostly the bottomland along the river. Including low-lying farms and pasturelands. This crest

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Flint River until Thursday afternoon, March 10th. At 10:00 am Wednesday the river level was at 16.63 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below the flood stage tomorrow morning.

At 17.0 feet, water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.