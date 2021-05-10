Cooler & Wetter Than Normal For Now

It’s been a soggy and cooler 2021 so far. Let’s start with rain totals. It’s been back and forth with wet and dry conditions. January started off dry with a soggy February and March. April shifted back to a drier pattern as May starts off wet.
So far this month, we have almost five inches at Huntsville International Airport and we aren’t even two weeks into May. Most of the rain came on the 4th and on Mother’s Day. There is some rain in the forecast this week, but nothing heavy. No severe weather is expected for now.
Temperatures
We have more cool air in the forecast this week. The normal high is 81° and we won’t get there until NEXT WEEK! Check out the temperature trend:
Our pattern shift next week with warmer temperatures. It’s hard to believe we’ve only seen 80° one time in the month of May so far. The 8-14 day outlook has a warmer scenario for the Tennessee Valley.
