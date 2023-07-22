Over the past week, we have had some very humid, very stormy days. Now, that is starting to give way to nicer conditions for the weekend.

While Saturday started off with clouds around the area, things are starting to clear out and give way to more sunshine. Expect more sunshine through the rest of the day and into much of the day on Sunday.

Not only will it be nice and sunny this weekend, but it will also be slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s. As a bonus, humidity will be lower across our area this weekend, making it feel, a lot more comfortable.

Don’t get used to this nicer weather this weekend, because it won’t last forever. Changes come as early as Monday, as temperatures start to rise once again into the 90s.

Depoints and humidity will also be on the rise with temperatures next week. Depoints will climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s before the week is out, leading to more sticky conditions.

So, be sure to get out and take advantage of the nice weather this weekend, because changes will be coming soon.